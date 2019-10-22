Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 535.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 2,350,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 735.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,032 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.76. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.