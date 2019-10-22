CareDx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 34.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 596,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $429,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $160,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

