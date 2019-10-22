Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $288.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

