Capital One Financial Weighs in on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of PE opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

