Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 31.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

