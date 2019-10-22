Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
