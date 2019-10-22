Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

