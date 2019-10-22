Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) versus Orthopediatrics (NYSE:KIDS) Financial Review

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Orthopediatrics does not pay a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 5.99% 15.34% 9.57% Orthopediatrics -15.77% -12.92% -8.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cantel Medical and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orthopediatrics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Orthopediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthopediatrics is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Orthopediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $918.16 million 3.19 $55.04 million $2.37 29.60 Orthopediatrics $57.56 million 9.39 -$12.02 million ($0.96) -37.69

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Orthopediatrics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Orthopediatrics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

