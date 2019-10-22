Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.50 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFX. TD Securities raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.45 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$8.66 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

