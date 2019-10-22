Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

