Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4207245 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$904,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,781,332.60. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,061,044. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,770 shares of company stock worth $1,192,630.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.