Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 82250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

