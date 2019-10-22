Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DCOM opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

