Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $219,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $238,454,000 after purchasing an additional 240,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,001,000 after buying an additional 516,302 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 645.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 6,644,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

