Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $240,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 676,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

