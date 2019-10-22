Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $234,000 in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Univar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

UNVR stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,681.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

