Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,726,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 182,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

