Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

Get Cambrex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,467. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cambrex by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambrex by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.