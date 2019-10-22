Callahan Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

