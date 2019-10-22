California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

California Resources stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 2,590,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,367. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. California Resources has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in California Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,581,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.