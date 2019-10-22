Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.74 and last traded at C$34.74, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.60.

CGY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.03. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.33.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.58 million.

In related news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$211,004.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

