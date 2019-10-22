Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hess by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hess by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of HES opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 927.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

