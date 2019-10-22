Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

