Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xilinx by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock worth $2,934,041 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

