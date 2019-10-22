Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2,372.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,285 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

LW stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

