Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 19,454 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELG. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

