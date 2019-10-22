Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.56 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

