Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of WellCare Health Plans worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $271.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.89. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

