Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings of $8.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.59 and the lowest is $7.95. Cable One posted earnings per share of $6.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $30.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.17 to $31.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.06 to $41.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price objective (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $4,924,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 245.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $1,288.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,271.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,182.05. Cable One has a 52 week low of $767.15 and a 52 week high of $1,321.49.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

