Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.58

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 199672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

