Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.58

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 199672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07.

About Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

