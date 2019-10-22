Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,360 ($30.84).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 1,928 ($25.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,050.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,160.27. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

