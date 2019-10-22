Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,368.89 ($30.95).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,998 ($26.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,050.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.27.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.