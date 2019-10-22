Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.