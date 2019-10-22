Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,351,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

