Brookstone Capital Management Sells 742 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after acquiring an additional 381,084 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

NYSE:AXP opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

