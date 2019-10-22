Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,862 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,269,000 after acquiring an additional 195,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,284,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 486,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIC. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

