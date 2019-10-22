Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

