Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,206 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 148.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

