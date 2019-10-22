Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,405 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

