Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $453.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $487.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

