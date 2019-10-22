Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73. Visa has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

