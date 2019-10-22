Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coeur Mining Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.86 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

