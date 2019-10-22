Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XEC. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

