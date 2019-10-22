Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.16 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,432,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after buying an additional 5,707,720 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,127,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after buying an additional 626,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,715,000 after buying an additional 5,190,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 373.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965,434 shares in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.