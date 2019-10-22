Brokerages Set Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) PT at $204.75

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $188.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. Verisign has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

