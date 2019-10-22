Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,583. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,410,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,976,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after buying an additional 1,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,292,000 after buying an additional 2,101,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 372,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

