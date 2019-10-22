Brokerages Set Kering (EPA:KER) PT at €552.86

Kering (EPA:KER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €552.86 ($642.86).

KER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €478.05 ($555.87). The company had a trading volume of 154,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €457.45.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.