Brokerages Set Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 339.86

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.86 ($4.44).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The stock had a trading volume of 814,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.14. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

