Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.28 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $243.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.55 million to $244.00 million. TriMas reported sales of $223.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $934.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $939.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $971.91 million, with estimates ranging from $963.12 million to $981.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,107. TriMas has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $234,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

