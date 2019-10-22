Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 596,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,258.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

