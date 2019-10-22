Brokerages Expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to post sales of $11.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.00 million. Dermira reported sales of $720,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,437.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year sales of $93.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $95.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $101.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,747.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

